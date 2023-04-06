https://gettr.com/post/p2dk96s2941

4/3/2023 Matt Palumbo, a well-known author, recently published an article again in The Gateway Pundit expressing his strong support for Mr. Miles Guo. Mr. Palumbo argues that millions of lives and tens of trillions of dollars in wealth could have been saved if the U.S. authorities had taken Mr. Miles Guo’s warnings seriously and acted upon them immediately.

4/3/2023 著名作家马特·帕伦博再次在《网关专家》发文力挺郭文贵先生和新中国联邦。他指出，如果美国政府各部门认真对待郭文贵先生发出的警告并采取行动的话，那数百万人的生命和数万亿美元的财富就可以得到拯救

