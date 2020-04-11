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Corona Virus and Bible Prophecy
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34 views • April 11, 2020
There are a lot of Social Media videos at the moment about the Corona Virus and Bible Prophecy. We believe there is a connection between coronavirus and bible prophecy, however, it's not as obvious as most people assume. Jesus did mention diseases as one of many "signs of the times", but people on the internet have taken that and stated that the link between the Corona Virus and the end times has to do with the rapture. We are trying to exposes these false prophecies here. We are also trying to explain what people need to know about the Corona Virus and Bible Prophecy.
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