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Gates’ control of global health & political institutions
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26 views • August 01, 2020
The David Knight Show, July 31, 2020
“Bill Chill”: Gates’ Control of Global Health & Political Institutions
Junk Science? Science is censored, not debated. It’s about Junk Political AUTHORITY. Gates is not only treated as if he’s the supreme medical authority at WHO, even Politico pointed out 3 years ago he’s treated like a head of state at G7.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
The David Knight Show
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f2465fc68370e02f2a7e4a1
“Bill Chill”: Gates’ Control of Global Health & Political Institutions
Junk Science? Science is censored, not debated. It’s about Junk Political AUTHORITY. Gates is not only treated as if he’s the supreme medical authority at WHO, even Politico pointed out 3 years ago he’s treated like a head of state at G7.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
The David Knight Show
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f2465fc68370e02f2a7e4a1
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