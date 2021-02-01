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I LOVE Tulsi Gabbard -- But My Pessimism About America Grows. (NOT a Terrorist)
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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568 views • February 01, 2021
John Brennan recently went on MSNBC and conflated Trump supporters, nativists, MAGA, and even Libertarians with Being terrorists. And the threat of libertarians was to be used as an excuse to spy and curtail our freedoms and liberties. This is what the radical left is offering us under the Biden presidency, as well as diminished school choice so they can complete the process of destroying America by poisoning the minds of our children.
Is why I plan on homeschooling my children.
To prevent the indoctrination from the poison of the 1619 project and the other leftist activist that pose as teachers.
And the one Democrat who calls Adam Schiff and John Brennan out for their evil is Tulsi Gabbard. I love that woman.

#TulsiGabbard #JohnBrennan #SchoolChoice

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democratsleftistsdonald trumpjohn brennanmagaadam schifftulsi gabbardpatriotismlibertariansschool choiceinsurgencyenemies of the state1619 project1776 projectbrainwashing of childrenleftist schoolingbackwards educationteach patriotismpessimism in americapoisoning the minds of youthpoisoning mindslibertarianethosjohn brennan libertarians
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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