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Dr. Michael Gaeta: Why Masks Do More Harm Than Good
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82 views • March 16, 2022
Dr. Michael Gaeta is a licensed acupuncturist, dietician-nutritionist and herbalist, and a doctor of acupuncture and Oriental medicine. Over the last 27 years he has trained over 18,000 practitioners. His teaching is informed by 30 years of successful clinical practice.
He directs the Clinician’s Mastermind Circle, a certification program in natural functional medicine, and several online courses, including the Autoimmune Mastery Program, Cancer Support & Prevention, and the Cardiovascular Mastery Program. Dr. Gaeta is active in promoting vaccine choice and informed consent.
In this video, doctor Gaeta discusses cloth masks and their effectiveness against viruses such as COVID.. which is zero.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/health/dr-michael-gaeta-why-masks-do-more-harm-than-good/
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He directs the Clinician’s Mastermind Circle, a certification program in natural functional medicine, and several online courses, including the Autoimmune Mastery Program, Cancer Support & Prevention, and the Cardiovascular Mastery Program. Dr. Gaeta is active in promoting vaccine choice and informed consent.
In this video, doctor Gaeta discusses cloth masks and their effectiveness against viruses such as COVID.. which is zero.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/health/dr-michael-gaeta-why-masks-do-more-harm-than-good/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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