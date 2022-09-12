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9/11/2022 Miles Guo: I am convinced that the CCP will basically be gone by the end of this year or early next year. It is up to the downfall of Putin's regime, the CCP being held accountable by the world for its evil deeds and crimes, and the collapse of its domestic economy. The CCP will be destroyed by itself