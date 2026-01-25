Davos Was The Signal Flare

This is not going to end well for the globalists and European elites.

President Trump just walked into Davos and detonated a political bombshell.

He turned his fire straight on the Western elites sitting right in front of him — calling out Europe’s suicidal green-energy agenda, mocking leaders who refuse to drill despite sitting on massive reserves, and warning that their cities are becoming unrecognizable because of mass migration.

The real story is the bigger shift: the Bretton Woods “rules-based order” is collapsing; the unipolar era is ending; and DJT is re-centering U.S. power around the Western Hemisphere (border security, cartels, critical trade chokepoints, and strategic territory).





The full segment is linked below.





Redacted News (25 January 2026)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B75ien9QurY

https://youtu.be/B75ien9QurY