Win 10 update April 2023 stop Logitech MX master3 mouse working re-pair it after setting mouseon ch3

#mouse #logitech #windows10
How to get a bluetooth mouse to work again after a
windows update kills it.
1) turn BT mouse over and select channel 3 on the bottom
2) go to settings and devices
3) find bluetooth devices
4) click add device (+) and see if windows 10 21h2 April Patch Update applied
now shows logitech MX Master 3 in the list
5) If comes up click Pair and it should connect and work again
if a problem also check no other BT device in room transmitting like
an Android Box just in case its clashing same radio waves.
also try channel 2.
