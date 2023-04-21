Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Win 10 update April 2023 stop Logitech MX master3 mouse working re-pair it after setting mouseon ch3
19 views
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
Published a day ago |
Donate

#mouse #logitech #windows10 How to get a bluetooth mouse to work again after a windows update kills it. 1) turn BT mouse over and select channel 3 on the bottom 2) go to settings and devices 3) find bluetooth devices 4) click add device (+) and see if windows 10 21h2 April Patch Update applied now shows logitech MX Master 3 in the list 5) If comes up click Pair and it should connect and work again if a problem also check no other BT device in room transmitting like an Android Box just in case its clashing same radio waves. also try channel 2.

Keywords
windowsupdatebluetooth10problemsaprilmouse2023btwin10logitech

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket