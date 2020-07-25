Edward Bernays and Group Psychology: Manipulating the Masses

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The media, psychological operations and mind control. How they work.A look at the sinister work of Edward Bernays that is clearly being used on a daily basis today.
It all comes under the banner of “public relations” – root of much evil and an industry which almost never finds itself on the public radar screen.
You can probably see how all these principles have been used to “sell” CoVid, overseas wars, the “war on terror” and other government frauds.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOUcXK_7d_c&;feature=emb_title
Academy of Ideas YT Channel
Additonal Information from Brasscheck TV