Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 4, 2023 - Burning Man MUDPOCALYPSE reminds us there are consequences for not being PREPARED

0:00 Intro

9:52 BBQ Tour

24:51 Burning Man

44:21 Mitch McConnell

55:02 Mad Max Scenario

1:07:56 Interview with John Roy





- Burning Man ritualistic anti-human, pro-satanism event turns into life-threatening disaster

- Rich, elitist "techno bros" attend every year, and they aren't prepared for reality

- A costly lesson in survival gear: Rain gear, satellite comms, backup power, water filters and more

- Will Joe Biden rescue #BurningMan techno-idiots while ignoring #Lahaina victims?

- My adventure to Lockhart, Texas, the home of historical #Texas barbeque

- You should taste the BBQ from Smitty's Market at least once in your life

- California Democrat admits he was WRONG to support laws legalizing #shoplifting

- Retailers in blue cities facing "near extinction" due to massive retail theft

- Some retailers now locking up laundry detergent and TOOTHPASTE due to rampant crime

- Mad Max scenario has begun to unfold and will only accelerate from here

- Relocate away from all urban areas NOW while you still can





