Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 4, 2023 - Burning Man MUDPOCALYPSE reminds us there are consequences for not being PREPARED

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0:00 Intro
9:52 BBQ Tour
24:51 Burning Man
44:21 Mitch McConnell
55:02 Mad Max Scenario
1:07:56 Interview with John Roy
- Burning Man ritualistic anti-human, pro-satanism event turns into life-threatening disaster
- Rich, elitist "techno bros" attend every year, and they aren't prepared for reality
- A costly lesson in survival gear: Rain gear, satellite comms, backup power, water filters and more
- Will Joe Biden rescue #BurningMan techno-idiots while ignoring #Lahaina victims?
- My adventure to Lockhart, Texas, the home of historical #Texas barbeque
- You should taste the BBQ from Smitty's Market at least once in your life
- California Democrat admits he was WRONG to support laws legalizing #shoplifting
- Retailers in blue cities facing "near extinction" due to massive retail theft
- Some retailers now locking up laundry detergent and TOOTHPASTE due to rampant crime
- Mad Max scenario has begun to unfold and will only accelerate from here
- Relocate away from all urban areas NOW while you still can
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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