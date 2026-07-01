CONVERSATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 39 * 7.2.2026





Note: If you are searching for something and don't know what it is, "you need to listen to this podcast."





Part 1 of an interview with Augusto Perez first aired on 10.21.2013





Augusto on Brighteon…





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1





Augusto's Website...

http://theappearance.com





Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2





Augusto on YouTube...

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists





Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance





Contact Info:





Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064



