© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Making Choices in Difficult Times
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • November 24, 2020
Every time we make a choice we are being divided into separate factions,
and we lose a little more of our collective power. We are faced with
choices about wearing a mask, staying in lockdown, taking the Covid 19
vaccine, what news source to believe, election fraud, and so much more.
It is time to look inside for these answers because it has become blatantly obvious that we cannot trust what we're hearing on the outside. Dr. Len and Francesco will offer commonsense solutions that can create a coherent field in which we can all exist.
and we lose a little more of our collective power. We are faced with
choices about wearing a mask, staying in lockdown, taking the Covid 19
vaccine, what news source to believe, election fraud, and so much more.
It is time to look inside for these answers because it has become blatantly obvious that we cannot trust what we're hearing on the outside. Dr. Len and Francesco will offer commonsense solutions that can create a coherent field in which we can all exist.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.