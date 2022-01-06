(Clip) Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: The Guilty "Are Definitely Going to Prison"

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(Jan 5, 2022) Full interview: https://rumble.com/vs0lkj-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-update-on-nuremberg-2.0.html
Corona Investigative Committee here (translation to English button in top right hand corner): https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram: https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
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