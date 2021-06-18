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VETTED IMAGES - BLOOD BEFORE AND AFTER THE MRNA COVID "VACCINE" SHOT
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3409 views • June 18, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


This video shows images of people's blood before and after they received the COVID mRNA "Vaccine" shot. These are 100% vetted and authentic.

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Desolate" by Zac Nelson, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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vaccinebloodbacteriablood clotsnanoparticlessarah westallshotinjectioncovid vaccinemrnabusiness game changers radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy