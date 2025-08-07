© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Google Workspace now includes a video editor along with their VEO AI content generator. Playing with it, I created two AI generated video clips. In the first I asked for a sexy black woman shooting a bullpup rifle with snowcapped mountains in the background. Given the “bullpup” I got, I edited the request asking for a sexy white woman shooting a Tavor. Pretty decent photo realism, I suppose, but AI obviously doesn’t know much about firearms and I was hoping for more on the sexy side of things. See how many anomalies you can find. Interesting that both videos have a front sight, but no rear sight. White girl trigger privilege…finger nicely indexed shooting the rifle…or maybe it’s a Sig.