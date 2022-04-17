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On Jesus And Property
Proverbs 15:25 (NIV)
25 The Lord tears down the house of the proud,
but he sets the widow’s boundary stones in place.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Jesus destroys the property of the proud.
Jesus protects the property of the widow.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8dnu49
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