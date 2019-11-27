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Facebook Announces Plan To Ban All Pro-Life, Anti-Vax, And 2A Discussions
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1598 views • November 27, 2019
This week, Facebook announced it would block all content on Facebook that questions the official dogma on vaccines, which falsely insists that vaccines have never harmed anyone (a hilarious lie), that vaccines contain only safe ingredients (a blatant deception) and that vaccines always work on everyone (another laughable lie).
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