SACRIFICING LIBERTY Part 4
Israel try's to sink the USS Liberty in 1967 during the 6 day war between Israel and Saudi Arabia, trying to get the USA involved. 294 serviceman were attacked On board the USS Liberty Research and Intelligence gathering ship that was unarmed.

LBJ was president at the time. He wanted the US to be involved.


