Born Alive | Kurtis Kallenbach

The link to the video and the comment below was left by Dennisland on Episode 278 on Bitchute - A whole truth is a half lie.

Dennisland

These are good conversations to be having, we must ensure the children of today are not left nescient as we were. Our parents made the mistake of trusting that the government would educate us.

The cutting of the umbilical cord is so ritualistic, it severs the natural lifeline that begins at zygote. Birth and death are imposed on infinite consciousness at this point.That cut is symbolic,our first breath then their first crime against us.

Soon after our biological property is registered and stolen.

1) Failure by one or both parties to disclose a material fact.

2) A mistake, misrepresentation, or fraud.

3) Undue influence or duress.

4) One party's legal incapacity to enter a contract (e.g., a minor)

5) One or more terms that are unconscionable.

6) A breach of contract.

7) Or all of the above?

Who claimed their minor estate at age of majority? Nobody i know. I don't believe there is anything to alter or amend but we can certainly correct the record. We are the creditors - we are the creators. Our autograph is the only thing that adds value in the system.

Remember that 'ownership' equals liability, the trustees have a fiduciary duty. The name of the game is: Own nothing, control everything. The state is claiming tendency on your farm (estate). They are maintaining that they are entitled to the produce (labour, energy), or usufruct from your farm. The title holder (owner), always pays!



“A certificate is a "paper establishing an ownership claim." -Barron's Dictionary of Banking Terms.

Birth and marriage certificates are a form of security called "warehouse receipts”.

Black's Law Dictionary, 7th ed. defines: warehouse receipt."...A warehouse receipt, which is considered a document of title, may be a negotiable instrument and is often used for financing with inventory as security."



We must reclaim our equitable interest in these securities. Correct the record and start taking responsibility for ourselves and our property... cheers