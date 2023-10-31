Impossible EV conversion

This is a very coherent explanation on why going “fully EV” makes no sense for trucking. Battery technology and grid infrastructure are isufficient. Energy committees should take notice.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.