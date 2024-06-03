Phillip Kruse, Attorney on Amendments to the International Health Regulations and on Possible Dangers That Are Hiding in Those Amendments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"There is no formal adoption of neither of the treaties...regarding the new Pandemic Treaty we already knew at the beginning of this week that it was going to postpone. Regarding the amendments to the International Health Regulations that were intense negotiations going on late into this night under the tremendous pressure of the representatives of the United States to come to a conclusion..."
Further Info:
The Amendments to the IHR have been adopted
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-amendments-to-the-ihr-have-been
