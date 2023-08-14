Create New Account
InfoWars - Sunday Live - Pandemic Narrative Collapses as Politicians Across The World Now Admit COVID Was Globalist Takeover Operation - 8-13-2023
Published 21 hours ago

Alex Jones breaks down how more and more leaders in politics, business, and healthcare across the world are beginning to publicly acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic was actually an orchestrated takeover by the globalist elite and the experimental shots are killing and maiming far more people than previously realized.

