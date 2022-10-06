Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
White Victims of Black Crime - 0097 - Kayla Rolland - 911 call audio
21 views
channel image
The Fire Rises
Published 2 months ago |

Upset that Kayla wouldn't let him kiss her the day before, Owens pulled out a pistol & pointed it at Kayla. He then pulled the trigger, fatally shooting 6-year-old Kayla in the chest. Paramedics arrived on the scene to find Kayla bleeding profusely from her wound. She was transported to Hurley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.


Because of his age, Owens was not charged with any crime.

Keywords
politicscrimegenocide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket