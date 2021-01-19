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"Toxic Femininity"
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156 views • January 19, 2021
Our globalist overlords and their cabal have been pushing the social narrative upon us incessantly that the problem with society is "toxic masculinity." However, just the opposite is true, when you look at our current situation here in America through a prophetic lens. The actual problem is LACK OF MASCULINITY that has been perpetuated by and through "toxic femininity" AKA "FEMINAZI."
The feminist movement has done nothing but bring God's judgments upon America and the covenant curses that will be poured out upon the feminists will be a scourge that is beyond what anyone would like to imagine.
The feminist movement has done nothing but bring God's judgments upon America and the covenant curses that will be poured out upon the feminists will be a scourge that is beyond what anyone would like to imagine.
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