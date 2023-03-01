America, this is what your media and government is not telling you about Ukraine



Americans have been carefully shielded from the ugly underbelly of Ukraine’s Maidan uprising in 2014 that overthrew the elected president and installed a U.S.-backed, fiercely anti-Russian regime that has unleashed armed neo-Nazis.



But a French documentary has dared to expose this grim reality, as Gilbert Doctorow describes.



By Gilbert Doctorow



A new French documentary depicts a long-denied truth that Ukraine is in the grip of extreme right-wing nationalists who seek to impose what the British scholar Richard Sakwa called a monist view of nationhood, which does not accept minorities or heterogeneity.



Rainbow politics is not what the Maidan uprising was all about.



Like Communism which held power in Ukraine before 1992, this new extreme nationalism can impose its will only by violence or the threat of violence.



It is, by definition, the antithesis of European values of tolerance and multiculturalism.



This intimidation is what Paul Moreira’s Canal+ documentary, “Ukraine: The Masks of Revolution,” shows us graphically, frame by frame.



That this repression happens to take place under an ideology that incorporates elements of fascism, if not Nazism, is incidental but not decisive to the power of the documentary.



But what Moreira shows, as surprising as the contents may be to a Western audience, represents very basic journalism, reporting on events quite well known inside Ukraine even as this dark underbelly of the Maidan “revolution” has been hidden from most Europeans and Americans.



