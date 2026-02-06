6-2-2026 | Guest: "Mark Trump" Topic: "Understanding Artificial Intelligence"

Links from today's broadcast:





Find Mark: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marktrump and https://www.darkreading.com/author/mark-trump

Data Centers World Maps: https://www.datacentermap.com/ and https://map.datacente.rs/

Google Searches:





https://www.google.com/search?q=Project+Matador&sxsrf=ANbL-n5RSC7NH9GJ-DGEdh-M2ACMQi57bQ%3A1780440115564





https://www.google.com/search?q=Who+is+the+big+proponent+of+synthetic+beef&sxsrf=ANbL-n72Pb9Pp4rAD9p-a3J2vLXGT_pp7w%3A1780440121635





Fermi project Matador: https://fermiamerica.com/





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