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6-2-2026 | Guest: "Mark Trump" Topic: "Understanding Artificial Intelligence"
WCN-TV
WCN-TV
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Links from today's broadcast:


Find Mark: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marktrump and https://www.darkreading.com/author/mark-trump

Data Centers World Maps:  https://www.datacentermap.com/ and https://map.datacente.rs/

Google Searches:


https://www.google.com/search?q=Project+Matador&sxsrf=ANbL-n5RSC7NH9GJ-DGEdh-M2ACMQi57bQ%3A1780440115564


https://www.google.com/search?q=Who+is+the+big+proponent+of+synthetic+beef&sxsrf=ANbL-n72Pb9Pp4rAD9p-a3J2vLXGT_pp7w%3A1780440121635


Fermi project Matador: https://fermiamerica.com/


......................


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