Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Max Blumenthal DESTROYS Ukraine War Narrative At United Nations! - Jimmy Dore, 071123
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
934 Subscribers
136 views
Published 18 hours ago

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal was recently invited to speak to the United Nations General Assembly, and he took full advantage of the opportunity to debunk the significant propaganda surrounding the Ukraine War and to detail the serious corruption plaguing the war-torn nation.

Jimmy talks to Max about the appearance, and the decidedly cool reception he received from UN representatives from the U.K. and other American vassal states. Read Max's work at The Grayzone here: http://thegrayzone.com

Follow Max on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

The full video of Max Blumenthal's presentation at the UN is at 'The Grayzone', here:

Max Blumenthal addresses UN Security Council on Ukraine aid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ddc1ix_9MII&t=7s&ab_channel=TheGrayzone


Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem..

Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor...

WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com

Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com 

https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...

https://www.jimmydore.com/ https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore

https://twitter.com/miserablelib


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket