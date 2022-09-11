Wake Up! 9/11 - The Demise of TOWER 1

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The video starts 15 minutes before the monolith falls to the ground. Taken from a northern vantage, you can see the charred hole from the "plane". Notice the 91st floor is on fire. This was the same floor that Israeli "art students" with construction passes spent a very long time on in 2000. The tower smokes and the smoke