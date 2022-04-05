Decoding Davos - The Global Endgame (2021)Decoding Davis: The Global Endgame explores Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum's plans to reshape, reimagine, and reset the entire world and what it really means for humanity's future.________________*My Links**T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -_________________https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDumpJesse Smith is an independent journalist who operates the Truth Unmuted website. Truth Unmuted is dedicated to exposing the lies, motives, and methods of the global cabal trying to force humanity into a new world order. The website covers issues like technocracy, globalism, transhumanism, politics, health, and other relevant topics that tie into global agendas.___TranscriptGeorge Orwell’s chilling line about “a boot stomping on your face forever” from his book 1984 is very close to its ultimate fulfillment. You see, the people who boldly announced that “by 2030 you’ll own nothing and be happy” and that you’ll merely “rent whatever you need” met during the week of Jan. 25, 2021 to discuss plans for a total reshaping of the planet. That’s right, I’m talking about the World Economic Forum also known as, the Davos Class.The conference kicked off with remarks from Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum who claimed 2021 is “a pivotal and crucial year” for our future.The weeklong conference was attended by representatives from government, banking, business, academia, media, Big Tech, and Big Pharma. Some of the more notable speakers included:Anthony S. Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)Bill Gates, President, The Bill & Melinda Gates FoundationTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO)Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary FundAl Gore, Former Vice-President of the United StatesJohn F. Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for ClimateChristine Lagarde, President, European Central BankAngela Merkel, Federal Chancellor of GermanySundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Alphabet; Chief Executive Officer, Google Inc.Rajiv Shah, President, The Rockefeller FoundationThere were also Special Addresses delivered by:António Guterres, Secretary-General, United NationsEmmanuel Macron, President of FranceBenjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of IsraelVladimir Putin, President of the Russian FederationUrsula von der Leyen, President of the European Commissionand Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of ChinaThe 7 main themes of this year’s Davos meetings were:Sounds good right? Well, if you would like everything in your life decided by a cabal of rich, self-congratulating, well-connected insiders then I’m sure it sounds wonderful. For the rest of us, who value independence, freedom, and privacy, Davos’ goals of saving the planet and transforming society sound more like authoritarian battle cries the likes of which even George Orwell would be horrified by.No Return to Normal