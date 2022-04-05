© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Decoding Davos - The Global Endgame
Follow
2
Share
Report
84 views • April 05, 2022
Decoding Davos - The Global Endgame (2021)
Decoding Davis: The Global Endgame explores Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum's plans to reshape, reimagine, and reset the entire world and what it really means for humanity's future.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJGMcwCidOc
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=55583
Jesse Smith is an independent journalist who operates the Truth Unmuted website. Truth Unmuted is dedicated to exposing the lies, motives, and methods of the global cabal trying to force humanity into a new world order. The website covers issues like technocracy, globalism, transhumanism, politics, health, and other relevant topics that tie into global agendas.
___
https://truthunmuted.org/decoding-davos-the-global-endgame/
Transcript
https://truthcomestolight.com/decoding-davos-the-global-endgame/
George Orwell’s chilling line about “a boot stomping on your face forever” from his book 1984 is very close to its ultimate fulfillment. You see, the people who boldly announced that “by 2030 you’ll own nothing and be happy” and that you’ll merely “rent whatever you need” met during the week of Jan. 25, 2021 to discuss plans for a total reshaping of the planet. That’s right, I’m talking about the World Economic Forum also known as, the Davos Class.
The conference kicked off with remarks from Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum who claimed 2021 is “a pivotal and crucial year” for our future.
The weeklong conference was attended by representatives from government, banking, business, academia, media, Big Tech, and Big Pharma. Some of the more notable speakers included:
Anthony S. Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
Bill Gates, President, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO)
Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund
Al Gore, Former Vice-President of the United States
John F. Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate
Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank
Angela Merkel, Federal Chancellor of Germany
Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Alphabet; Chief Executive Officer, Google Inc.
Rajiv Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation
There were also Special Addresses delivered by:
António Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations
Emmanuel Macron, President of France
Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel
Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
and Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China
The 7 main themes of this year’s Davos meetings were:
Sounds good right? Well, if you would like everything in your life decided by a cabal of rich, self-congratulating, well-connected insiders then I’m sure it sounds wonderful. For the rest of us, who value independence, freedom, and privacy, Davos’ goals of saving the planet and transforming society sound more like authoritarian battle cries the likes of which even George Orwell would be horrified by.
No Return to Normal
Decoding Davis: The Global Endgame explores Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum's plans to reshape, reimagine, and reset the entire world and what it really means for humanity's future.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJGMcwCidOc
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=55583
Jesse Smith is an independent journalist who operates the Truth Unmuted website. Truth Unmuted is dedicated to exposing the lies, motives, and methods of the global cabal trying to force humanity into a new world order. The website covers issues like technocracy, globalism, transhumanism, politics, health, and other relevant topics that tie into global agendas.
___
https://truthunmuted.org/decoding-davos-the-global-endgame/
Transcript
https://truthcomestolight.com/decoding-davos-the-global-endgame/
George Orwell’s chilling line about “a boot stomping on your face forever” from his book 1984 is very close to its ultimate fulfillment. You see, the people who boldly announced that “by 2030 you’ll own nothing and be happy” and that you’ll merely “rent whatever you need” met during the week of Jan. 25, 2021 to discuss plans for a total reshaping of the planet. That’s right, I’m talking about the World Economic Forum also known as, the Davos Class.
The conference kicked off with remarks from Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum who claimed 2021 is “a pivotal and crucial year” for our future.
The weeklong conference was attended by representatives from government, banking, business, academia, media, Big Tech, and Big Pharma. Some of the more notable speakers included:
Anthony S. Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
Bill Gates, President, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO)
Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund
Al Gore, Former Vice-President of the United States
John F. Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate
Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank
Angela Merkel, Federal Chancellor of Germany
Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Alphabet; Chief Executive Officer, Google Inc.
Rajiv Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation
There were also Special Addresses delivered by:
António Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations
Emmanuel Macron, President of France
Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel
Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
and Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China
The 7 main themes of this year’s Davos meetings were:
Sounds good right? Well, if you would like everything in your life decided by a cabal of rich, self-congratulating, well-connected insiders then I’m sure it sounds wonderful. For the rest of us, who value independence, freedom, and privacy, Davos’ goals of saving the planet and transforming society sound more like authoritarian battle cries the likes of which even George Orwell would be horrified by.
No Return to Normal
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.