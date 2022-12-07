SPLC & Courts Team Up to Destroy Jewish Ministry

The far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and rogue courts in New Jersey teamed up to squash the First Amendment-protected rights of Arthur Goldberg and his small Jewish ministry, JONAH, dedicated to helping people overcome unwanted same-sex attraction. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Goldberg explains how he is now being forced to pay $3 million as a result of this assault on his religious liberty and free-speech rights. The ruthless persecution of Goldberg, who authored the book Light in the Closet, offers a strong warning for Christians, Jews, and others of faith about what may be coming if Americans of goodwill do not unite to protect the Constitution and the God-given rights enshrined in it.
