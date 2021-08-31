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"Invalid" Covid-19 Vaccines Given to Hundreds of People in BC Canada
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1197 views • August 31, 2021
"Invalid" Covid-19 Vaccines Given to Hundreds of People in BC Canada
~ "Invalid" Covid vaccines given to hundreds of people. They were stored in the wrong freezer, now they have to get another shot in order for it to be "valid". They probably gave them the placebo by mistake. ~
Original video source here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_zaLoyfxK8
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
~ "Invalid" Covid vaccines given to hundreds of people. They were stored in the wrong freezer, now they have to get another shot in order for it to be "valid". They probably gave them the placebo by mistake. ~
Original video source here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_zaLoyfxK8
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
https://newtube.app/user/MelissaLev
https://ourtube.co.uk/@MelissaLev
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