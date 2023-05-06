Create New Account
America Reports • May 05, 2023 🟥 Ukrainian delegate punches Russian official after photobomb attempt
America Reports • May 05, 2023


🟥 Ukrainian delegate punches Russian official after photobomb attempt


Fists fly after Russian official grabs Ukrainian flag at Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation meeting in Ankara, Turkey. (Credit: Servant of the People Party Press Service)


SOURCE:

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6326834136112

