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2 YEARS Of The Covid SCAM - It's Just The BEGINNING! - What Comes NEXT?
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1010 views • January 22, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the 2 year anniversary of his first video report exposing the covid scamdemic.
On January 22nd, 2020, we did our first report on coronavirus and broke down what we believed was about to happen. The consistency is pretty amazing to watch two years later. We warned about quarantine camps, forced vaccines, lockdowns and the attempt by the World Health Organization to take over the world with medical tyranny and big pharma monopolies.
In this video we take a look back in time in January 2020 as well as even looking at posts from 2013. We also break down what we believe will happen in the coming 8 years.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the 2 year anniversary of his first video report exposing the covid scamdemic.
On January 22nd, 2020, we did our first report on coronavirus and broke down what we believed was about to happen. The consistency is pretty amazing to watch two years later. We warned about quarantine camps, forced vaccines, lockdowns and the attempt by the World Health Organization to take over the world with medical tyranny and big pharma monopolies.
In this video we take a look back in time in January 2020 as well as even looking at posts from 2013. We also break down what we believe will happen in the coming 8 years.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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