TINA PETERS HAS BEEN PARDONED BY PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP❗

Ann Vandersteel™️ - TINA PETERS HAS BEEN PARDONED!
Please call CO Governor Jared Polis and demand he release her now!
(303) 866-2471
@realtinapeters
However, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser won't let her go - what is he hiding 🤔