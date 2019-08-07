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Independent Energy - (IE) REVEALED; Episode 2: Operational Classification
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783 views • August 07, 2019
Welcome to We are in the Golden Age
This is video series Independent Energy - (IE) REVEALED; Episode 2: Operational Classification,
Details a further look into Independent Energy - (IE) and its use as an Operational Classification. Thus allows for the open knowledge and development of the Principal technologies in the Definition of Independent Energy - (IE)
Further explanation of the Principal technologies as well as basics into the Independent Energy - (IE) world. and what an Operational Classification actually is and does.
A few possible questions are answered at the end of the Episode.
so please enjoy, like, share and subscribe to We are in the Golden Age.
Stay tuned for Episode 3: Energy Control Structure Before and After
For Light and Love with will serving Creation
Peter Ross of the Mouck family
This is video series Independent Energy - (IE) REVEALED; Episode 2: Operational Classification,
Details a further look into Independent Energy - (IE) and its use as an Operational Classification. Thus allows for the open knowledge and development of the Principal technologies in the Definition of Independent Energy - (IE)
Further explanation of the Principal technologies as well as basics into the Independent Energy - (IE) world. and what an Operational Classification actually is and does.
A few possible questions are answered at the end of the Episode.
so please enjoy, like, share and subscribe to We are in the Golden Age.
Stay tuned for Episode 3: Energy Control Structure Before and After
For Light and Love with will serving Creation
Peter Ross of the Mouck family
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