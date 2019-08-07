Welcome to We are in the Golden Age



This is video series Independent Energy - (IE) REVEALED; Episode 2: Operational Classification,



Details a further look into Independent Energy - (IE) and its use as an Operational Classification. Thus allows for the open knowledge and development of the Principal technologies in the Definition of Independent Energy - (IE)



Further explanation of the Principal technologies as well as basics into the Independent Energy - (IE) world. and what an Operational Classification actually is and does.



A few possible questions are answered at the end of the Episode.



so please enjoy, like, share and subscribe to We are in the Golden Age.



Stay tuned for Episode 3: Energy Control Structure Before and After



For Light and Love with will serving Creation

Peter Ross of the Mouck family