Το Σύνδρομο της Ιερουσαλήμ- Jerusalem Syndrome

Μία εκπομπή που προβληματίζει τον θεατή, θέτωντας καίρια ερωτήματα, καταλήγωντας στο πάντα μη αμφισβητήσιμο γεγονός.. Ουδέποτε μακρυά απ'την Εκκλησία του Χριστού, όσα προβλήματα ανθρωπίνως προκύπτουν εντός της διοικούσης Εκκλησίας Του. Είναι το μόνο δίδαγμα που προστατεύει. Αλίμονο αν ο Χριστός δεν ήξερε τι θα προκύψει στην Εκκλησία του μέχρι το τέλος της Ιστορίας! Αναφορές των πηγών που χρησιμοποιήσαμε δίνονται στην προβολή της εκπομπής.
An analysis that problematizes the viewer, posing crucial questions, concluding with the always unquestionable fact... Never far from the Church of Christ, all the problems that humanly arise within His Church. It is the only lesson that protects. Christ knew what would arise in His Church until the end of history! References of the sources we have used are given during the research projection