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** GLOBALIST DEMOCRATS TIED TO 2020 ELECTION FRAUD ** - Pelosi, Feinstein, Clinton Ties to Dominion Voting Machines Exposed – Bartiromo/Powell/Waters/Schweizer
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146 views • October 15, 2021
** Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, Hillary Clinton all financially tied to Dominion Voting Systems
- Natural News, Ethan Huff – 10/Nov/2020
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-10-pelosi-feinstein-financially-tied-dominion-voting-systems.html
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lmz9J6EMuXmp/ - Sidney Powell on Maria Bartiromo Nov 8th 2020
-- Sidney Powell, an attorney for the Trump campaign, recently appeared on Mornings with Maria to discuss the topic of the day: election fraud. And during her exchange with host Maria Bartiromo, Powell laid it all out concerning the lawsuits that continue to mount over Hammer and Scorecard, the so-called software “glitch” that illicitly delivered a number of key states to Joe Biden.
Bartiromo responded by pointing out that new reports have linked Nancy Pelosi’s longtime chief of staff, along with Dianne Feinstein’s husband Richard Blum to Dominion Voting Systems, the company behind the voting software that the Democrats used to try to steal the election for Joe Biden. Powell says this is absolutely correct.
“Well, obviously they have invested in it for their own reasons and are using it to commit this fraud to steal votes,” Powell stated.
“I think they’ve even stolen them from other Democrats in their own party who should be outraged about this also. Bernie Sanders might very well have been the Democratic candidate, but they’ve stolen it from whoever they wanted to steal it from.”
- Cont'd --
** 'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets
- Fox News, Joshua Comins – 10/Oct/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3M4QZJxb9Dw
- Article & Video: https://www.foxnews.com/media/watters-world-investigates-nancy-pelosis-315-million-in-assets
-- Jesse Watters explores how Pelosi got so rich off of a government salary.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
- Cont'd --
- Natural News, Ethan Huff – 10/Nov/2020
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-10-pelosi-feinstein-financially-tied-dominion-voting-systems.html
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lmz9J6EMuXmp/ - Sidney Powell on Maria Bartiromo Nov 8th 2020
-- Sidney Powell, an attorney for the Trump campaign, recently appeared on Mornings with Maria to discuss the topic of the day: election fraud. And during her exchange with host Maria Bartiromo, Powell laid it all out concerning the lawsuits that continue to mount over Hammer and Scorecard, the so-called software “glitch” that illicitly delivered a number of key states to Joe Biden.
Bartiromo responded by pointing out that new reports have linked Nancy Pelosi’s longtime chief of staff, along with Dianne Feinstein’s husband Richard Blum to Dominion Voting Systems, the company behind the voting software that the Democrats used to try to steal the election for Joe Biden. Powell says this is absolutely correct.
“Well, obviously they have invested in it for their own reasons and are using it to commit this fraud to steal votes,” Powell stated.
“I think they’ve even stolen them from other Democrats in their own party who should be outraged about this also. Bernie Sanders might very well have been the Democratic candidate, but they’ve stolen it from whoever they wanted to steal it from.”
- Cont'd --
** 'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets
- Fox News, Joshua Comins – 10/Oct/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3M4QZJxb9Dw
- Article & Video: https://www.foxnews.com/media/watters-world-investigates-nancy-pelosis-315-million-in-assets
-- Jesse Watters explores how Pelosi got so rich off of a government salary.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
- Cont'd --
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