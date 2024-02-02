Elon Musk Babysitter Testimony - "Elon opened a portal"

Rosemary was Elon Musk's babysitter procured by Mae Musk, Elon's mother. Rosemary recalls statements made by the adults surrounding him saying that he would introduce the world to the Beast someday. Mae was involved with recruiting prisoners from jail to prime them for the end times chaos. Rosemary recalls Mae bringing T.V.'s to the prisoners. Rosemary also remembers Elon inviting her into his room where she saw a portal open up. See "Shalom Girl" You Tube page for the original video
See Elon Musk Blogpost here: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/elon-musk-shows-his-allegiance-to-satan
