Germany and Europe Rearming For World War 3-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 24 2025

For the past few years, we’ve been telling you to keep your eye on Germany and for the national militaristic revival that must come in order for World War Three to take place. World War I and II were both centered around Germany, as World War III will surely be. Forbes last week published and article entitled ‘Germany Is Re-Arming For War With Russia’ and in that article lays out the case that German rearmament is necessary because of America’s new alliance with Russia. That’s not me saying that, that’s the conservative and Republican-leaning Forbes telling you that, and that’s the memo.





“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us.” Ecclesiastes 1:9,10 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Europe is in the midst of a massive rearmament program, with Germany at the epicenter as we knew they would be, as they must be. On this program, we get you up to speed with the gathering war excitement in Europe, and the impact it is having in America and around the world. God likes to do things in three’s, and world war apparently is no exception. All this and more on today’s Prophecy News Podcast!