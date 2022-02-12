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PFIZER’S QUIET WARNING: “UNFAVORABLE PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL OR SAFETY DATA” MAY IMPACT BUSINESS
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50 views • February 12, 2022
Original article: https://welcomehome777.com/quietwarning
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{no kidding!}
Pfizer has quietly issued a warning about what could happen thanks to “unfavorable safety data” getting out and not being censored. Their business could be impacted unless more is done to hide the truth and continue to lie about their COVID-19 “vaccines.” Perhaps it wasn't as safe as we have been told by an eager group of liars.
Get paid to post comments on YT videos:https://welcomehome777.com/ytcomments
{no kidding!}
Pfizer has quietly issued a warning about what could happen thanks to “unfavorable safety data” getting out and not being censored. Their business could be impacted unless more is done to hide the truth and continue to lie about their COVID-19 “vaccines.” Perhaps it wasn't as safe as we have been told by an eager group of liars.
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