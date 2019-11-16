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Dr. Duke Pesta - Why Reform Education?
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13 views • November 16, 2019
Listen to Dr. Duke Pesta on The Schoolhouse Rocked Podcast - https://podcast.schoolhouserocked.com/e/true-education-reform-the-homeschool-revolution-dr-duke-pesta/
Get a university professor’s opinion on homeschooling and culture. Join host, Yvette Hampton, and Dr. Duke Pesta as they discuss the influence culture and churches have had on today’s youth and how we as parents can best prepare our children for the secular worldview ideology that they are being exposed to on a daily basis. Are our children safe? They also discuss how most homeschooled students fare in a university setting.
Dr. Duke Pesta is the Director of FreedomProject Academy, host of the Dr. Duke Show, and a professor of English at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. His experiences as an educational reformer, university professor, and high school teacher, uniquely qualify him to address the current state of education in our country. He speaks across the nation on topics including the necessity of homeschooling, the decline of morality and critical thinking in the public schools, and the myriad of ways that colleges and universities indoctrinate students.
Backstage Pass members can watch the full video of this interview. Not a member yet? Use the coupon code "PODCAST10" to save 10% on any paid membership - https://SchoolhouseRocked.com/members
Dr. Duke is one of America’s foremost authorities on the dangers of Common Core and the federal takeover of education. He hosts his own weekly program about education—The Dr. Duke Show—which covers educational issues from preschool through graduate school.
Find out more about Dr. Duke’s FreedomProject Academy, an online homeschool curriculum that offers a fully accredited, Classical education for Kindergarten through High School. - https://www.fpeusa.org/
Listen to Dr. Duke at DrDukeShow.com
Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution is feature-length documentary, currently in production. The film is intended to encourage and equip homeschool families to start strong and finish well. It follows host, Yvette Hampton as she travels the country with her family talking with education experts, curriculum developers, college and university faculty and administrators, and homeschooling families at every stage in the process, from kindergarten to college graduation and beyond. As viewers follow Yvette on this journey and share in her challenges and victories as a homeschool mom, they will gather the necessary resources and encouragement to homeschool their own children with excellence.
Visit SchoolhouseRocked.com for more information.
Get a university professor’s opinion on homeschooling and culture. Join host, Yvette Hampton, and Dr. Duke Pesta as they discuss the influence culture and churches have had on today’s youth and how we as parents can best prepare our children for the secular worldview ideology that they are being exposed to on a daily basis. Are our children safe? They also discuss how most homeschooled students fare in a university setting.
Dr. Duke Pesta is the Director of FreedomProject Academy, host of the Dr. Duke Show, and a professor of English at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. His experiences as an educational reformer, university professor, and high school teacher, uniquely qualify him to address the current state of education in our country. He speaks across the nation on topics including the necessity of homeschooling, the decline of morality and critical thinking in the public schools, and the myriad of ways that colleges and universities indoctrinate students.
Backstage Pass members can watch the full video of this interview. Not a member yet? Use the coupon code "PODCAST10" to save 10% on any paid membership - https://SchoolhouseRocked.com/members
Dr. Duke is one of America’s foremost authorities on the dangers of Common Core and the federal takeover of education. He hosts his own weekly program about education—The Dr. Duke Show—which covers educational issues from preschool through graduate school.
Find out more about Dr. Duke’s FreedomProject Academy, an online homeschool curriculum that offers a fully accredited, Classical education for Kindergarten through High School. - https://www.fpeusa.org/
Listen to Dr. Duke at DrDukeShow.com
Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution is feature-length documentary, currently in production. The film is intended to encourage and equip homeschool families to start strong and finish well. It follows host, Yvette Hampton as she travels the country with her family talking with education experts, curriculum developers, college and university faculty and administrators, and homeschooling families at every stage in the process, from kindergarten to college graduation and beyond. As viewers follow Yvette on this journey and share in her challenges and victories as a homeschool mom, they will gather the necessary resources and encouragement to homeschool their own children with excellence.
Visit SchoolhouseRocked.com for more information.
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