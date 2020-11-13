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How You Can Lawfully Disconnect Yourself, ,Family,Business From Governments&Law Enforcement&No Longer Comply With ‘Covid’ Fascism - David Icke With John Smith
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140 views • November 13, 2020
MIRRORED from David Icke
How you can lawfully disconnect yourself, your family and your business from governments and the institutions of law enforcement and no longer comply with ‘Covid’ fascism. David Icke talks with common law expert John Smith at Commonlawcourt.com. A must-watch for those who choose freedom and want to end this madness. Please share everywhere
David Icke official website : https://davidicke.com
Common Law Court website:
https://www.commonlawcourt.com/
Governments, agencies, law enforcement, courts and institutions are CORPORATIONS:
https://itnjcommittee.org/resources/corporations-posing-as-governments/#United%20Kingdom
Attention all law enforcement:
https://www.themagnacartaarticle61.co.uk/lobby-the-bobby/
How you can lawfully disconnect yourself, your family and your business from governments and the institutions of law enforcement and no longer comply with ‘Covid’ fascism. David Icke talks with common law expert John Smith at Commonlawcourt.com. A must-watch for those who choose freedom and want to end this madness. Please share everywhere
David Icke official website : https://davidicke.com
Common Law Court website:
https://www.commonlawcourt.com/
Governments, agencies, law enforcement, courts and institutions are CORPORATIONS:
https://itnjcommittee.org/resources/corporations-posing-as-governments/#United%20Kingdom
Attention all law enforcement:
https://www.themagnacartaarticle61.co.uk/lobby-the-bobby/
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