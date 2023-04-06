How Divine Mercy Came to Be - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.82 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Apr 6, 2023





Did you ever wonder how Divine Mercy came to be? Divine Mercy as explained by St. Faustina, and spread around the world by our congregation, the Marians of the Immaculate Conception, is a story that began in the early 1940’s. But what makes this story so amazing, even today? Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, in this unique program as he shares the history of the Marians’ participation in the spread of the devotion to The Divine Mercy.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 82: How Divine Mercy Came to Be





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9CqvTPkOjE