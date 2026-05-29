Sundowning — That Is Rich

Greg Gutfeld:

* Dems used Joe Biden as a Trojan horse, and now they’re paying for it.

* He was an old, empty, white male they foisted on the American public to trick us into thinking we were going to get a moderate president.

* Instead, we had an empty shell of a demented man who implemented tons of radical bullsh!t — and now they’re paying the price.





Fox News | The Five (28 May 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6396890885112