Sundowning — That Is Rich

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Greg Gutfeld:
* Dems used Joe Biden as a Trojan horse, and now they’re paying for it.
* He was an old, empty, white male they foisted on the American public to trick us into thinking we were going to get a moderate president.
* Instead, we had an empty shell of a demented man who implemented tons of radical bullsh!t — and now they’re paying the price.
Fox News | The Five (28 May 2026)