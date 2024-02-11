Gluten & Glyphosate Webinar: The Industrialization of Our Food

Courtesy of https://www.youtube.com/@Intelligenceofnature . This ION* webinar replay explores the prevalence of gluten sensitivity with particular emphasis on gut dysbiosis, and some of the most significant contributing factors including glyphosate, and the industrialization of our food system. The panelist includes Zach Bush MD, Dr. John Gildea, Jeffrey Smith, and Kelly Ryerson (aka, Glyphosate Girl) with moderator Dr. Cindy Fallon. Learn more and assist in your and/or your child's gut healing by clicking-on our ION* Gut Support affiliate link (via DrTomCowan) at: https://drtomcowan.com/products/restore?ref=HowToDieOfNothing&variant=22471067533412
To easily share with others, use: https://tinyurl.com/IONgutRestore
If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:
tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,
and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.