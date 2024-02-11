Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gluten & Glyphosate Webinar: The Industrialization of Our Food
channel image
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
40 Subscribers
30 views
Published 16 hours ago

Courtesy of https://www.youtube.com/@Intelligenceofnature . This ION* webinar replay explores the prevalence of gluten sensitivity with particular emphasis on gut dysbiosis, and some of the most significant contributing factors including glyphosate, and the industrialization of our food system. The panelist includes Zach Bush MD, Dr. John Gildea, Jeffrey Smith, and Kelly Ryerson (aka, Glyphosate Girl) with moderator Dr. Cindy Fallon.  Learn more and assist in your and/or your child's gut healing by clicking-on our ION* Gut Support affiliate link (via DrTomCowan) at: https://drtomcowan.com/products/restore?ref=HowToDieOfNothing&variant=22471067533412

To easily share with others, use: https://tinyurl.com/IONgutRestore

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup .  For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup.  To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727


Keywords
leaky guthow to heal leaky gutintestinal hyperpermeabilityroundup causes leaky gutglyphosate causes leaky gut

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket