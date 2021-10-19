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Big Picture Consciousness
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11 views • October 19, 2021
To identify the real solution identify the root problem because even if you can keep someone with no immune system alive in a med bed (Matrix) until internal work deals with the invisible underlying function (orientation away from life) the problem of blind compliance will repeat itself
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