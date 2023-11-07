Hezbollah, Hamas, Al-Quds Brigades Share Footage Of Their Struggle

Hezbollah, Hamas and Al-Quds Brigades released more footage of their fighting against the IDF over the past day.

Hezbollah released a video of an attack on an Israeli army checkpoint in Al-Bayad on the border with Lebanon on November 5:

Saraya Al-Quds (PIJ) released footage of their mortar teams fighting the Israeli military in the south, northwest, and north of the Gaza Strip.

More videos were shared by Hamas sources

Source @South Front

