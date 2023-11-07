Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hezbollah, Hamas, Al-Quds Brigades Share Footage Of Their Struggle
channel image
The Prisoner
8838 Subscribers
Shop now
115 views
Published Yesterday

Hezbollah, Hamas and Al-Quds Brigades released more footage of their fighting against the IDF over the past day.

Hezbollah released a video of an attack on an Israeli army checkpoint in Al-Bayad on the border with Lebanon on November 5:

Saraya Al-Quds (PIJ) released footage of their mortar teams fighting the Israeli military in the south, northwest, and north of the Gaza Strip.

More videos were shared by Hamas sources

Source @South Front

Keywords
hamashezbollahcombat footageal-quds brigades

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket