Hezbollah, Hamas, Al-Quds Brigades Share Footage Of Their Struggle

Hezbollah, Hamas and Al-Quds Brigades released more footage of their fighting against the IDF over the past day.
Hezbollah released a video of an attack on an Israeli army checkpoint in Al-Bayad on the border with Lebanon on November 5:
Saraya Al-Quds (PIJ) released footage of their mortar teams fighting the Israeli military in the south, northwest, and north of the Gaza Strip.
More videos were shared by Hamas sources
Source @South Front
