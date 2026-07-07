Bible study: Colossians 3:1-17

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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on July 6, 2026.





As part of a thorough Bible study, it is good to cross reference a Bible verse to another Bible verse for clarification purposes. That’s why Isaiah 28:10 speaks of precept upon precept, line upon line, here a little, there a little.





Colossians 3:1-17 is a good example of a chapter in which the Bible verses in that chapter point to other Bible verses in the King James Bible. For instance, Colossians 3:1 mentions that Christ is sitting at the right hand of the throne of God. Likewise Romans 8:34 and Hebrews 12:2 also speaks of Christ sitting at the right hand of God the Father.





Please take the time to do a thorough Bible study with the Holy Spirit to guide you. That will enable you to know your Savior, Immanuel, Yeshua or Jesus Christ even more.





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