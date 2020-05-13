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BREAKING: DOJ Official: "We Do Not Intend To Release Unmasking List" - 1928-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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34 views • May 13, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1928 - Tuesday - May 12, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/eaW6t6J7MHU 
 
BREAKING: DOJ Official: "We Do Not Intend To Release Unmasking List" - 1928-6P
After Acting DNI Richard “Ric” Grenell delivered a volume of declassified intelligence records to Attorney General Bill Barr it was reported that Grenell delivered a file showing the intelligence unmaskers from the Obama administration; pending Barr release. Today ABC is reporting from senior DOJ officials “”we do not intend to release the [unmasking] list” that Grenell brought over to the building last week.” Considering the content of the files likely delivered to AG Barr it is worth remaining patient.   BREAKING: DOJ Official: “We Do Not Intend To Release Unmasking List” – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/I7iI30qFv0z 
GUEST: Lorri Anderson is a independent investigative journalist and a member of CFAPA.org ..  She signed her Constitutional Journalist's Pledge on April 1, 2014. She has formerly written for news blogs such as Freedom Outpost, Gateway Pundit, Resurrect the Republic, and RTR Truth Media.  Lorri has covered and helped expose topics such as the Jade Helm 15 exercise, Benghazi Select Committee, OPM Data Breach, Governmental FRS failures and plans, Bundy Ranch, and the  Malheur Wildlife Refuge protest in Burns Oregon. She is a top rated investigative journalist who strives to report news while educating people about their unalienable rights & history. She believes that reporting should always include high integrity & honesty, facts NOT fiction, and Keeping you informed so you can make informed decisions. Lorri stands for ALL the unalienable rights of the people confirmed in the constitution of the United States of America. She is the mother of 7 children, and grandmother of 6.  

https://www.facebook.com/TruthMovementInMedia/  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTGOq4totwwvjJCkakc3qeA
https://freedomoutpost.com/author/lorrianderson/






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