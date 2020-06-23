Summer Of Love? Seattle Mayor Backs Down On Violent CHAZ

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Just over a week ago Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan praised the takeover of part of her city by protesters claiming to establish the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" (CHAZ) where no police would be needed - or welcome. It would be a "summer of love" Durkan gushed. Shortly thereafter a strong man emerged to proclaim himself in charge and automatic weapons were handed out. Shootings and violence followed. Now the mayor is eating crow, preparing to reclaim part of her city. Also in today's Liberty Report - More from Bolton's book on how he sabotaged Trump's outreach to North Korea and the latest on the "second wave" of coronavirus.